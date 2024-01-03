Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Cut by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 121,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.44. 1,153,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,322. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

