Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Decreased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $198.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.35. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

