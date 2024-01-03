Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 125,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 102.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

ECL opened at $198.20 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

