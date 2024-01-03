Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) is Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems comprises 7.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Elbit Systems worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

ESLT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.75. 9,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.08. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $225.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.06). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

