EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMKR opened at $0.49 on Friday. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,720,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $3,571,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,154,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 199,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

