Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 642,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

