Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. 100,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.



Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

