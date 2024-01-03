EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $138.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

EOG stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.41. 698,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

