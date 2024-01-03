Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Equitable alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EQH

Equitable Stock Down 0.5 %

EQH stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,845 shares of company stock worth $739,133. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 109.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.