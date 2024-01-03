Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 3rd (AMP, AOS, ATR, BCE, C, CNX, DFS, ESNT, GAIA, GOTU)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 3rd:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $452.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $355.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.48.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $360.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $305.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00.

