Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 81,476 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $15.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ero Copper by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ero Copper by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 344,410 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.