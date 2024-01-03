Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 2,720 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,532,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,887,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $79.93. 106,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,534. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

