Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $431.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,367. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $348.06 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.32. The company has a market capitalization of $344.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.