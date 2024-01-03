Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 139.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 235,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 137,226 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.92. 26,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,040. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $816.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

