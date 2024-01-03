Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after buying an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,883. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

