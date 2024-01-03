Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 198,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 423,323 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after buying an additional 211,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,997,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,734,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. 503,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,934. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

