Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MNA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. 14,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,433. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

