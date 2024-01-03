Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 827,253 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,057,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,198,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,903,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.97. 27,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,792. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.47. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $192.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

