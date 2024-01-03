Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,587,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 172,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.