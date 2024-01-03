Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $623,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $6.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.03. The stock had a trading volume of 305,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

