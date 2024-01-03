Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after acquiring an additional 262,194 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,026,000 after purchasing an additional 266,091 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.35. 345,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,710. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

