Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases 1,839 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. 739,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,021. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

