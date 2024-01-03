Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases 2,167 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.5 %

ET stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 4,491,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,317,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

