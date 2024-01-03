Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 5,034 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.31. 29,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.78.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

