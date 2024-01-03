Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.33. The company had a trading volume of 197,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $123.64.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

