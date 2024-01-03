Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

LOW traded down $5.50 on Wednesday, hitting $213.15. 1,026,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

