Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 226,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,913. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.26. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

