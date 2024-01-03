Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,285 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $711,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $5.30 on Wednesday, hitting $140.70. 424,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,088. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

