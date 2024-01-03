Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 220,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,625. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

