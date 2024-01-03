Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $41,677,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $23,022,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,499,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 158,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $80.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

