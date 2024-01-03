Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. 769,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

