Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,789,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,658,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 276.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,777 shares of company stock worth $18,977,491 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

