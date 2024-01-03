Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 587 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO remained flat at $41.58 during trading on Wednesday. 2,938,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,692,975. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

