Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.54. 1,214,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $89.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

