Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,222. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

