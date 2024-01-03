Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,345,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.