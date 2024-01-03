Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 157 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.45. 973,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

