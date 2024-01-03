Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,668,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,147. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

