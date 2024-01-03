Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.68. 3,779,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.