Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 768 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,395,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,720,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

