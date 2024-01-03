Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.12.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.