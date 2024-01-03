Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.40. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,520,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $80,930,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Evolent Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Evolent Health by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after buying an additional 1,189,594 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $23,743,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

