Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Update

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $126.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,071. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $102.89 and a 12 month high of $129.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

