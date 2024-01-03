FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

