FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP raised its position in FedEx by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

NYSE:FDX opened at $252.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.53. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.53 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

