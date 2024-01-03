Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $80.28.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

