Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 105,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

