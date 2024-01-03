Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 916,754 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 91,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $65.60. 120,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,618. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.