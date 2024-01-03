Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Drake & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 9.1% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 198,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 423,323 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,233,000 after purchasing an additional 211,846 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,997,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 585,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,110. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

