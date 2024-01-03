Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 1,035,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.
Fiera Capital Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 6,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.15.
About Fiera Capital
