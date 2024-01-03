Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 1,035,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 6,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.15.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

